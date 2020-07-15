Some pandemic shopping is simply about finding ways to feel good during a difficult time

Shopping during the pandemic can run the gamut from panic-buying of canned sardines to scooping up a coop's worth of lively chickens.

Some retail sprees in the era of Covid-19 are simply about finding ways to feel good during a difficult time — and people have wildly personal ways of doing that.

"I over-prepared," said Sarah Wilson, 32, a personal finance blogger.

The reason? It gave her a much-needed feeling of control when no one knew exactly what was going on.

More from Invest in You:

Not a saver? Learn these skills and end your year with a nice stash

Prices go up every year. That doesn't mean you have to pay more

If you need cash, try these less-obvious sources

Wilson's own past experience with weather disasters has helped shape her disaster preparedness skills. A high school student living near the Gulf Coast of Mississippi when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, Wilson had to evacuate with just a backpack. In her 20s, she lived in coastal cities and quickly learned that grocery shelves clear out at the first sign of a tornado.

"I started stocking up for emergencies," she said. "What if the power goes out? What if we can't cook? What if we need water?"

These days, even though she lives in relatively calm College Station, Texas, she keeps an emergency food kit in her closet with 72 hours' worth of food based on FEMA recommendations.

Wilson uses a bucket from Lowe's like this one for $3.25 (lids sold separately). Pinterest is another goldmine of information and suggestions for assembling supplies.