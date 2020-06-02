5 things all super savers do that you can actually learn

It's a paradox: Saving money when you have it is hard, and not having it when you need it is even more punishing.

Even if you are not a saver by nature, easy-to-learn habits can make you one.

First, do a self-assessment of your own money habits. If there are gaps in your financial literacy, challenge yourself to learn more.

Then, look at your life more generally.

"You are the average of the three people you spend the most time with," said Nick Holeman, a certified financial planner at robo-advisor firm Betterment.

Whether that's objectively true or not, Holeman points out that the most successful people have peers and colleagues with similar mindsets. Similarly, people who are disciplined with their money have friends who "also value saving and investing, and living below your means," he said.

It's worth considering whether your friends are always posting Instagram stories that make you feel like you're missing out, Holeman says. "If so, try to find a community that's inspiring and says spending money isn't the only way to find happiness."

What happens when you don't have an emergency fund may be the most compelling argument in favor of saving, says Tim Sheehan, the co-founder and CEO of Greenlight, a personal finance app for families.

Unexpected expenses can knock people into poverty, and the stats are shocking, he says.