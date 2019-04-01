Boost your financial IQ by answering these 10 questions

Why is money such a compelling topic of conversation no matter the time, place, or culture? How much financial knowledge does it take to change your life? On a scale of 0-100, how would you rate your Financial IQ? Take this quiz and find out.

The Council for Economic Education is an organization that helps promote economic and financial literacy through research, curriculum, and professional development. In their 2018 Survey of the States, the CEE found that only 17 out of 50 states require high school students to take a personal finance course to graduate.

We have reviewed questions the CEE shares with educators to test the knowledge and literacy of high school students and compiled 10 of those questions into a short quiz so you can check your own Financial IQ. You may be surprised by the results of what you know and don't know.

If you don't score very high, that's an opportunity to learn more.

Even if you score 100 percent, there is still more to learn.

Either way, there is always room to grow.

Gabriel Tanglao is a nationally recognized educator and associate director of professional development and instructional issues for the New Jersey Education Association.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.