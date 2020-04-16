Make this smart money move now to get you through the coronavirus quarantine

It's easy to procrastinate about making a budget.

First, it seems complicated and emotional.

"It can emphasize everything we are giving up, which kicks in loss aversion," said Mariel Beasley, co-founder of Common Cents Lab, a financial research group at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

You may think there are millions of ways to do it and you'll worry you're making the wrong decisions, which can lead to fretting about the regret you will feel. It really may feel easier not to do it at all.

Research suggests people are even less likely to sit down with their finances when they're not doing well. "The ostrich effect," Beasley said. "When we fear things are bad, we prefer to bury our heads in the sand as a way of avoiding confirming how bad things are."

More from Invest in You:

Nail WFH without gaining weight, and other tips from entrepreneurs

Coronavirus quarantine: Missing work could be financially 'crushing'

Don't let panic drive your investment decisions. How to get a grip

What you may not realize: Making and sticking to a budget can give you a sense of empowerment and exhilarating control.

It's the best feeling, says Dave Totah, a certified financial planner and senior wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors, in Plano, Texas.

"When you have a budget, you have control over your destiny," Totah said. "When you fly by the seat of your pants, the outcome is never that good."

When you don't have a budget, the hardest part is starting. "Once you get there, it's like the gym," Totah said. "When you get there and start working out it's not so hard."