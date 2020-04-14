These tips will put on a shine on your work-from-home experience

damircudic

Working from home was once, for some, an unattainable dream. Now that many of us are struggling with those colliding worlds, the severed line between work and home makes it a challenge to stay focused and then tune out the office when the day ends. Experienced solo entrepreneurs and bloggers know how to keep things organized and distinct. Here's how you, too, can redraw the lines so these realms stay separate.

Time lords

Break it up

Everyone slices their day differently. Jarek Grochal, 35, a personal finance blogger in Farmington, Connecticut, likes frequent breaks, which he uses for a quick walk with his dog. Several bloggers mentioned the Pomodoro Technique, which advises working in 25-minute sets, followed by 15-minute breaks. Heuman tailors Pomodoro to suit her work, with 45-minute segments punctuated by 15-minute breaks. "This allows me to be laser-focused on the very specific task at hand and get so much more done," she said.

Watch out for interruptions

10'000 Hours

A smartphone helps R.J. Weiss, 35, a certified financial planner in Geneva, Illinois, contain breaks to the original five or 10 minutes — instead of stretching into an hour. Whenever he steps away from his desk, he sets an alarm. O'Brien conquered his phone addiction — he was spending roughly six hours a day on it — by turning off notifications and setting it to grayscale. His productivity really skyrocketed when he placed his phone in a locking container with a timer. Now he just turns it off and leaves it in a different room. Jonathan Verhaeghe, 39, a blogger in Luxembourg, schedules meetings after lunch. That way, he says, you can get work done upfront uninterrupted.

Healthy habits

Work as far as possible from the fridge, says Logan Allec, 31, a personal finance blogger in Los Angeles, "especially because we can't go to the gym anymore." You may have to rearrange some parts of your day but keep what's important to you. Flores used to go for a run first thing in the morning but now works out after the workday. "It's a great break to get my mind off work and a perfect separator to start winding down," she said. Flores makes sure to get up early enough to give herself time for coffee before the day starts. Heuman keeps water or sweet tea on hand. "It keeps me happier and more productive while at work," she said.

