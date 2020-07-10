Some prices go up every year. That doesn't mean you have to pay those increases

Your insurance is up for renewal. Your cell phone contract could be coming to an end after a few years. Cable rates rise as regularly as the sun.

Once or twice a year, the clock resets on various contracts. And there's one thing you can pretty much count on.

"Prices go up without fail," said Dave Totah, a certified financial planner and senior wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors, in Plano, Texas. "You have to watch out for expense-creep."

It is, however, possible to fight back. In exchange for some phone time, you could save on a number of services.

It's worth the effort, because those annual increases can add up significantly. When it comes to building wealth, sometimes it's smaller amounts that get in the way, says Brent Weiss, a CFP and co-founder at advisory firm Facet Wealth in Baltimore.

Cutting a monthly subscription here or lowering a bill there can lead to big improvements in your finances.

Hit the pause button on the following three services when it comes time to renew. You might be able to get a cheaper rate.