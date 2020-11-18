Suzy Welch: 2 things to do during the pandemic to help your career

New unemployment claims may be declining, but the U.S. economy is still facing a huge jobs shortfall since the number of openings is down 10 million from where it was in February, according to recent data from the Economic Policy Institute. That means there's a ton of competition for jobs right now. So if you're unemployed, now is the time to step up your game, says bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch.

As a hiring manager, Welch looks for people who are resourceful, energized and ambitious — no matter what the role. "I'm looking for people who got handed six or seven months of vast nothingness...and turned it into something productive," she says. "They're going to make my company better." To help set yourself apart from the crowd, Welch recommends taking two critical steps. First, use your free time during the pandemic to gain knowledge and learn new skills. Second, use any additional downtime you may have to sell something. "There will come a time — there will — when you are finally interviewing again, and you will be asked to explain how you spent the pandemic. And your answer could have the power to land you that job you want or torpedo your chances," she says.

Gaining knowledge and skills

Welch's first recommendation — take a class or develop a skill — is the easier of the two, she says. There's seemingly a class for everything these days, from graphic design to UI/UX to health-care management, and you can take many of them online. "Digital classes are everywhere and come in every variety," Welch says. More from Invest in You:

Hands off that retirement money until you scout through all the options "You name the industry, you name the level, you name the time and the cost — there's a class for you," Welch says. Right now, try to find a course that will bolster both your brain and your resume. Whatever you decide on, it's important that you take it seriously, Welch says. "Don't just show up. Check in. Be there. Or don't bother," she says. "This activity only shows dividends if you commit."

Finding a way to 'sell something'