Avril Haines, Janet Yellen and others set to make history in the Biden-Harris administration

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are continuing to roll out the names of top officials and advisors who will join them in the White House.

Sticking to his commitment of "building an administration that looks like America," Biden has not only added diversity at the top with Harris being the first woman, Black American and South Asian American VP in U.S. history, but he's also created a transition team that already consists of 46% people of color and 52% women, according to data obtained by CNN.

Following up last week's announcement of White House senior staff members, Biden and Harris are now announcing some of their picks for top cabinet positions. In addition to nominating longtime Biden advisor Antony Blinken as secretary of State, and former Hillary Clinton and Biden top aide Jake Sullivan as national security advisor, Biden and Harris are appointing a few leaders to key cabinet seats that will make them the "first" in their position.

From Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, to Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary, below are a few leaders who are expected to make history in the Biden-Harris administration.