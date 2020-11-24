Avril Haines, Janet Yellen and others set to make history in the Biden-Harris administration

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are continuing to roll out the names of top officials and advisors who will join them in the White House.
Sticking to his commitment of "building an administration that looks like America," Biden has not only added diversity at the top with Harris being the first woman, Black American and South Asian American VP in U.S. history, but he's also created a transition team that already consists of 46% people of color and 52% women, according to data obtained by CNN.
Following up last week's announcement of White House senior staff members, Biden and Harris are now announcing some of their picks for top cabinet positions. In addition to nominating longtime Biden advisor Antony Blinken as secretary of State, and former Hillary Clinton and Biden top aide Jake Sullivan as national security advisor, Biden and Harris are appointing a few leaders to key cabinet seats that will make them the "first" in their position.
From Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, to Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary, below are a few leaders who are expected to make history in the Biden-Harris administration.
President-elect Joe Biden has selected Avril Haines as director of national intelligence. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to serve in this role.
Haines, 51, comes to this role with years of national security experience, having served as assistant to the president and principal deputy national security advisor from 2015 to 2017 under the Obama administration. Haines, who received a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Chicago and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, also served as the first female deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013 to 2015.
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has been selected by president-elect Joe Biden to serve as Treasury secretary. If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen will be the first woman to lead this department.
Yellen, who is currently an economist at the Brookings Institute, also made history in 2014 when she became the first woman to serve as Fed chair. During her four years in this role, Yellen helped to achieve a growing jobs market and historically low interest rates, according to experts.
President-elect Joe Biden has selected Alejandro Mayorkas to serve as secretary of Homeland Security. If confirmed by the Senate, Mayorkas will be the first immigrant and Latino to lead the department.
Mayorkas, who was born in Havana, Cuba, will come to the role with years of experience having served as the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2013 to 2016 and as the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from 2009 to 2013 under the Obama administration. A graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and Loyola Law School, Mayorkas is a nationally recognized lawyer in the private sector, who recently served as partner at law firm WilmerHale.
