Common App CEO on pandemic's impact on first-generation students: 'Our worst fears have been realized'

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact current and prospective college students across the country, data suggests that college applications have declined among groups that have historically been underrepresented in higher ed.

"Since March, Covid-19 has significantly disrupted an admission system that has been in place for decades and our worst fears have been realized," says Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of The Common Application, which is used by over 1 million students each year and is accepted by more than 900 U.S. schools. "Because what remains of the system that had already disadvantaged low-income, first-generation and BIPOC students has made those students even more vulnerable."

The Common App estimates that so far this year, applications from first-generation students and low-income students who qualify to have their application fees waived have decreased by approximately 10% compared to this time in 2019.

The number of applicants is down by roughly 2% among students who are not considered first-generation and roughly 3% among students who do not qualify to have their application fee waived. Overall, the number of college applicants is down by slightly less than 4%.