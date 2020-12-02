Inside the career coaching program AOC used to help her go from bartender to Congress

In 2016, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not yet a history-making member of Congress. She was a 27-year-old, living in the Bronx in New York, waiting tables and slinging drinks to help support her mom. At the time, Ocasio-Cortez felt lost professionally.

So AOC signed up for former Google business development executive Megan Hellerer's one-day, $50 career development workshop, WTF Am I Doing With My Life?

"The first time I offered [the workshop] live in New York, she came," Hellerer (whose workshop and coaching prices have since increased) tells CNBC Make It. "And then from that, we worked privately together."

At the time Ocasio-Cortez attended the workshop, she wasn't thinking about running for Congress, according to Hellerer, she was just looking for direction. And Hellerer helped her find that.

"In my method, the first thing we do is figure out [that] purpose is directional, not destinational," Hellerer says. She has her clients take "warmer" steps to bring them closer to a goal, while avoiding "colder" steps, which take them further from it.

Ocasio-Cortez was interested in becoming a political activist (she had graduated Boston University in 2011 with a degree in International Relations and Economics and had interned for Sen. Ted Kennedy's immigration office). So AOC's "warmer" steps included volunteering for Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign to become the Democratic presidential nominee, as well as trips to both Flint, Michigan in the wake of the city's contaminated-water crisis and to Standing Rock Indian Reservation in the Dakotas to protest construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Though AOC and Hellerer only worked together for a few months, the experience was "pivotal" for Ocasio-Cortez, she said in a testimonial that Hellerer posted on Instagram in 2019.

Hellerer "helped me reframe a lot of my thinking and was part of a series of events that culminated in this big adventure of a Congressional run…and win!" Ocasio-Cortez said of her successful 2018 congressional race for New York's 14th District seat. "As a result of this work, I opened a door I didn't even know existed."

While Hellerer can't discuss the details of Ocasio-Cortez's sessions, she says takes all of her clients through the same phased methodology. Here's a look at her program.