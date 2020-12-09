You can have it all — just not all at once, says first woman to head major Wall Street bank

Jane Fraser's appointment as the first woman CEO of a major Wall Street bank was a huge feat, not only personally but also for others hoping to balance professional ambitions with their private lives.

But she is adamant other career-climbers can have it all too — perhaps just not all at once.

Fraser was named CEO of Citigroup in September and will take the reins from Michael Corbat next year. She will be the first woman to helm one of Wall Street's four major banks which include Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

"There is some crazy pressure on women, and on men, to almost be superwoman or superman, and that's just not realistic," Fraser said Tuesday at Singapore's FinTech Festival.

"The advice to everyone is, you can have it all, but don't expect to have it at exactly the same time," said the 53-year-old mother of two, who worked part time at consulting group McKinsey for five to six years while her children were young.

As such, young people shouldn't feel in such a hurry, she said.

"Your career is going to be measured in decades, and you'll probably have many careers in your life, so make sure that you really enjoy each period of your life and make the most of it," Fraser said. "Don't try and achieve everything at the same time and put so much pressure on yourself."