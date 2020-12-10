Ken Frazier, Ginni Rometty and other CEOs pledge to train and hire 1 million Black workers in 10 years

Merck chairman and CEO Ken Frazier, as well as executive chairman and former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, are joining forces with other top CEOs and organizations to close the economic opportunity gap for Black Americans.

On Thursday, Frazier and Rometty appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about their new initiative called OneTen, which is a coalition of 37 CEOs from top companies who are pledging to train, hire and promote one million Black Americans over the next 10 years, with a special focus on those who do not have a four-year college degree. Right now, Deloitte, Comcast, Nike, Delta Air Lines and Target are among the top businesses participating, with the leaders of the initiative hoping that more companies will join in the future.

"Many times, companies require four-year degrees for the kinds of jobs that really do not require a four-year degree," Frazier tells CBS's Gayle King, while explaining that this criteria hurts many Americans, particularly Black Americans, who are unable to afford college. Roughly 36% of all Americans and just 26% of Black Americans had a four-year college degree in 2019, according to the Census Bureau.

"And so what we're trying to do is we're trying to urge companies to take a skills first approach rather than a credentials approach, which will eliminate some of the systemic barriers that African Americans have faced," says Frazier. He adds that when looking at the data, "you can see that there is a huge disparity between opportunities and wealth" for Black families and White families. In 2019, White families had the highest median household wealth of any racial group at $188,200; Black Americans had the lowest median household wealth at $24,100, according to the Federal Reserve.