Porsche revealed 3 never-before-seen concept cars — take a look

Every year, automakers unveil concept cars that are meant to offer a potential glimpse of the future in the form of new technology or a distinct stylistic direction. But not all concept cars end up seeing the light of day, as not every idea goes from concept to reality.

Porsche recently pulled back the veil on three such conceptual designs created by the German luxury automaker between 2005 and 2019, but never before revealed to the public. Porsche chairman Oliver Blume said in a statement that such concept designs, whether they reach the public or not, "provide the pool of ideas for the Porsche design of tomorrow."

The concept cars now reaching the public for the first time include an all-electric Porsche van and the Porsche 919 Street, a hypothetical version of the 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning race car that would be driven by amateurs.

The designs for those cars, as well as an updated version of the 1950's Porsche Spyder, and a dozen other design studies, are all featured in a new book, titled "Porsche Unseen," which became available in November. The designs will also be on display at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, starting in 2021.

To launch the book, Porsche released images of models for three of the concept vehicles, the Porsche 919 Street, the Porsche Vision Spyder and the electric van concept, called the "Renndienst."