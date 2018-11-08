8 concept cars that show how technology will dominate the drive of the future

Concept cars have been a staple of the automotive landscape for decades. Manufacturers use them to pique consumers' interest, but also to showcase new technology and features they hope to unveil in later production cars.

That was certainly the case with the 1938 Buick Y-Job, one of the world's first concepts. The Y-Job employed a vertical waterfall grill that would become a signature of the Buick brand for decades and more importantly, helped introduce features — like electric windows, the powered convertible top and recessed door handles — that would eventually become common on mainstream production cars.

Innovation didn't stop in the late 1930s. Both new and established manufacturers present futuristic concept cars regularly. Some of these will be on display later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the last big international vehicle expo of 2018.

We looked at some of the most interesting concept vehicles today and the technology and features that help make them stand out — or fly, literally.