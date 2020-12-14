27% of teachers are considering quitting because of Covid, survey finds

The coronavirus pandemic has put significant pressure on America's teachers. Some have been asked to weigh risks to their personal health and teach in person. Some have been asked to teach from behind computer screens and perfect distance learning. Many have been asked to do both.

These pressures are taking a toll on teachers across the country.

According to a new report, 77% of educators are working more today than a year ago, 60% enjoy their job less and 59% do not feel secure in their school district's health and safety precautions. Roughly 27% say they are considering leaving their job, retiring early or taking a leave of absence because of the pandemic.

"Before the pandemic, large numbers of U.S. educators were already leaving the profession due to the financial pressure the job puts on their lives," reads the report. "Then COVID-19 came along."

Horace Mann Educators Corporation surveyed 1,240 U.S. educators from K-12 public schools for the report.