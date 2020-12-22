10 top-ranked companies for women, according to female employee reviews

Juggling the demands of work, child care and household chores amid the coronavirus pandemic has felt like an impossible task for many working women. And now more than ever, it's imperative for companies to have a culture that provides the support and flexibility women need to thrive at work.
Using data from its platform, company-review site Comparably has created a list of the top companies that provide the most positive work environment for women, according to reviews from female employees. Between Dec. 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2020, Comparably collected anonymous reviews from female staff members across 60,000 U.S. companies, with large companies being categorized as organizations with more than 500 employees and small/mid-size companies being categorized as those with 500 employees or fewer.
Each company was ranked based on a series of questions answered by female employees about compensation, career growth opportunities, leadership, benefits and work environment. For the fourth straight year, Facebook, Google, Hubspot, Insight Global, Starbucks and Sunrun have made the top 50 list for best large companies for women, according to female employee reviews, with many of these companies receiving praise for their perks and benefits.
This year, Hubspot, Google and Insight Global cracked the top 10 list, with Hubspot receiving praise from one employee for its "unlimited PTO, four months paid maternity leave, health insurance deductible contribution [and] stock."
Take a look below to see the other large companies that made Comparably's top 10 list of best companies for women, according to female employees.
CEO: Bert Bean
Industry: Staffing and recruiting
Company culture rating, according to female employees: 90/100
Employee review: "Our CEO recently implemented a fertility plan for mothers needing fertility treatments and that has been a huge help to my family."
CEO: Robert Quattrocchi
Industry: Hospital and health care
Company culture rating, according to female employees: 83/100
Employee review: "Promotes advancement and fairness. Approachable managers."
CEO: Vladimir Shmunis
Industry: Saas/enterprise software
Company culture rating, according to female employees: 85/100
Employee review: "Cooperation, fairness, non-discrimination, togetherness, sharing."
CEO: Keith G. Myers
Industry: Health care
Company culture rating, according to female employees: 89/100
Employee review: "The opportunities are amazing and I look forward to seeing what the next five years has in store."
CEO: Mike Walsh
Industry: Legal software
Company culture rating, according to female employees: 78/100
Employee review: "Always forward-looking and competitive, not afraid to be bold, respect employee's health, safety and work-life balance, and inclusion."
CEO: Larry Merlo
Industry: Health care/sales
Company culture rating, according to female employees: 70/100
Employee review: "I love the caring culture and I am inspired by the innovative leadership."
CEO: Mitch Snyder
Industry: Aviation and aerospace
Company culture rating, according to female employees: 84/100
Employee review: "They are very diverse and inclusive. I believe Bell does a great job of the work-life balance and ensuring that work does not consume employee's lives, while still seeing that we are performing at our best."
CEO: Sundar Pichai
Industry: Internet cloud computing
Company culture rating, according to female employees: 80/100
Employee review: "Enlightening. I've learned so much and grown in all directions: productivity, management, financial literacy, diversity, inclusion, industry and culture. Google cares about its employees and I've felt supported. Just as important, they truly care about their users."
CEO: Shantanu Narayen
Industry: Enterprise software
Company culture rating, according to female employees: 87/100
Employee review: "I came to Adobe through an acquisition with unhealthy culture (workaholic and fear-based management tactics and very male-dominated). Have seen cultural transformation due to Adobe's focus on positive growth and opportunities for all. I feel motivated and excited about a future working with Adobe."
CEO: Brian Halligan
Industry: CRM software
Company culture rating, according to female employees: 87/100
Employee review: "Unlimited PTO, four months paid maternity leave, health insurance deductible contribution, stock."
Check out: These are the 10 best U.S. cities for women entrepreneurs, according to new report
Don't miss: The best 0% APR credit cards so you can finance your debt or new purchases interest-free