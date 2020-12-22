10 top-ranked companies for women, according to female employee reviews

Juggling the demands of work, child care and household chores amid the coronavirus pandemic has felt like an impossible task for many working women. And now more than ever, it's imperative for companies to have a culture that provides the support and flexibility women need to thrive at work.

Using data from its platform, company-review site Comparably has created a list of the top companies that provide the most positive work environment for women, according to reviews from female employees. Between Dec. 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2020, Comparably collected anonymous reviews from female staff members across 60,000 U.S. companies, with large companies being categorized as organizations with more than 500 employees and small/mid-size companies being categorized as those with 500 employees or fewer.

Each company was ranked based on a series of questions answered by female employees about compensation, career growth opportunities, leadership, benefits and work environment. For the fourth straight year, Facebook, Google, Hubspot, Insight Global, Starbucks and Sunrun have made the top 50 list for best large companies for women, according to female employee reviews, with many of these companies receiving praise for their perks and benefits.

This year, Hubspot, Google and Insight Global cracked the top 10 list, with Hubspot receiving praise from one employee for its "unlimited PTO, four months paid maternity leave, health insurance deductible contribution [and] stock."

Take a look below to see the other large companies that made Comparably's top 10 list of best companies for women, according to female employees.