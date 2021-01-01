Jerry Seinfeld: Transcendental Meditation and weight training will 'solve just about anyone's life'

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld believes there are just two healthy habits that "could solve just about anyone's life": Transcendental Meditation and weight training, he said during a recent episode of the podcast, "The Tim Ferriss Show." Seinfeld, 66, explained that incorporating these techniques into his routine have helped him stay productive, focused and creative throughout his career. Here's what you need to know about weight training and Transcendental Meditation:

TM: 'The ultimate work tool'

Transcendental Meditation (or TM) is a proprietary form of meditation that requires sitting for 20 minutes twice a day and repeating a mantra. (TM is taught by certified instructors and costs $380 to $960 on a sliding scale.) Oprah Winfrey, hedgefund billionaire Ray Dalio and even singer Lady Gaga are proponents of TM, and credit much of their success and productivity to the practice. Seinfeld agrees, calling TM "the absolutely ultimate work tool." So, what makes this type of meditation so special? Practicing TM "allows the active thinking mind to just, all of it to just settle down, and experience quieter levels of thought," Bob Roth, TM instructor and CEO of The David Lynch Foundation, said in a 2014 YouTube video. According to Seinfeld, TM helps to reduce stress and increase energy and focus. "As a standup comic, I can tell you, my entire life is concentration fatigue," he said. "Whether it's writing or performing, my brain and my body, which is the same thing, are constantly hitting the wall. And if you have [TM] in your hip pocket, you're Columbus with a compass." Seinfeld practices TM twice a day or "any time I feel like I'm dipping," he said. For example, if he isn't feeling inspired during a writing session, he will meditate. "If I sit down and the pen doesn't move for like 20 minutes, I know I'm out of gas," he said.

Weight training three times a week