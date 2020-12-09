Jerry Seinfeld: ‘Success is the enemy of irritability and crankiness’ — how to stay productive and motivated

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 17: Jerry Seinfeld attends the LA Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on July 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills City. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

It's been more than 20 years since Jerry Seinfeld's eponymous television show, which ran for nine seasons, ended. But Seinfeld, 66, still works as a comic and made $51 million dollars in 2020, according to Forbes. So to what does Seinfeld credit his creativity and career longevity? "Having a very cranky nature," he said during a recent episode of the podcast, "The Tim Ferriss Show." While Seinfeld may have been partially joking, he does have a process. Here the tips that keep Seinfeld motivated — and you can use them, too.

Accept frustrations

Seinfeld said the majority of his job requires writing, editing and developing jokes, often re-writing every word in a joke several times on a legal pad until it feels perfect. Indeed, "work time" can be incredibly frustrating and occupying, he said. But that's the same drive that keeps Seinfeld working: "Success is the enemy of irritability and crankiness," he said. "Because now you have money, and you can remove the difficulties from your life and that's not good." As someone who has made a lot of money, Seinfeld said, "the thing that did that really solve almost all of that issue is I got married," he said. Being married and having kids means that the material will "never run out," he said.

Set a time limit

"If you're going to write, make yourself a writing session," or a determine a digestible time that you're going to use to write or work on something, Seinfeld said. For example, you could set an alarm for 30 minutes or 10 minutes, depending upon what you feel like you can handle. "Don't just sit down with an open ended," he said, "that's a ridiculous torture to put on a human being's head." When you have an end point in sight, it also creates a reward to strive for, Steinfeld said on the podcast. "If you have the guts and the balls to sit down and write, you need a reward at the other end of that session," he said.

Enjoy the accomplishment