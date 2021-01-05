'Status Not Available:' IRS says these taxpayers won't receive second stimulus check automatically

If you have not received your second stimulus check yet and would like to discuss your financial situation for a potential story, please email money reporter Alicia Adamczyk at alicia.adamczyk@nbcuni.com.

Taxpayers who have checked the status of their stimulus check with the IRS Get My Payment tool and received the message "Payment Status #2 – Not Available" will not receive a second stimulus check automatically, the IRS told CNBC Make It Tuesday night.

The agency has started automatically depositing and mailing out millions of the economic impact payments, worth up to $600 for individuals and each of their child dependents.

And while many Americans have received their second stimulus payments as of Tuesday night, the IRS now says that people receiving the Payment Status #2 message on the Get My Payment tool will have to wait until they file their 2020 taxes to get the payment, even if they received the first stimulus check with no issues.

"The IRS advises people that if they don't receive their Economic Impact Payment, they should file their 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return to get their payment and any refund as quickly as possible," notes the agency.

A spokesperson for the agency did not clarify why this is the case or why the issue seemed to affect those who had filed their 2019 taxes through H&R Block and TurboTax in particular.