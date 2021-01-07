'It's extremely frustrating:' IRS unresponsive as Americans seek answers on missing stimulus payments

After months of waiting for Congress to approve a second stimulus check, Rachael Flanagan, 34, was planning to use her payment to pay off some bills and feed her two children. But despite millions of the payments being sent out by the IRS, the New Hampshire resident still hasn't received hers.

Instead, she is met with the "Payment #2 Status — Not Available" message from the IRS's Get My Payment tool, which is meant to track the status of each taxpayer's stimulus check. But according to the agency, that status means she won't receive the payment automatically, and instead will have to claim a tax credit on her 2020 tax returns.

"It's extremely frustrating for my family because with my working we lost our food stamps so this little bit would help us," says Flanagan. She has called the IRS eight times for help, she says, to no avail.

Taylor Hill, 25, is facing a similar situation. The mother of two toddlers had planned to use the stimulus check to cover groceries and bills for the next few weeks. But so far, she hasn't received a payment and can't get through to the IRS.

"My bank account only has $47 in it," says Hill.

Flanagan and Hill are far from alone. After reporting that the IRS said some people will only receive their stimulus checks after they file their 2020 taxes, CNBC Make It received thousands of emails this week from Americans who have been counting on the funds to pay their bills and are frustrated that the IRS is not offering any answers or updates for them.

Many people told CNBC Make It that after calling the IRS about their checks, they were left waiting for, at times, hours, before being disconnected. The IRS is telling people not to call with questions and instead to check its website for updates. But the agency's site offers few answers to all of the questions that abound.

"I'm so disgusted," wrote one man who has not received his check yet.

"I find it very hard to believe that the U.S. government is this incompetent," wrote another.