This AI-enabled, 56-inch touchscreen will be in Mercedes' new electric car—take a look

Automakers keep making cars' touchscreen dashboards bigger and bigger. But Mercedes-Benz just unveiled one so big that the German luxury automaker felt it needed its own name: the "Hyperscreen." Mercedes unveiled the Hyperscreen, a massive 56-inch, curved touchscreen infotainment display that will debut in the company's EQS all-electric luxury sedan when it goes on sale later this year. The Hyperscreen incorporates multiple displays within one sheet of curved glass that extends completely from one side of the front of the vehicle to the other. Mercedes said in its press release that the glass display is curved to all for "a distortion-free view of the display unit across the entire width of the vehicle."

The Hyperscreen includes features such as the digital speedometer above the steering wheel, to air vent controls on both sides, as well as a full infotainment system in the middle of the screen with functions like GPS navigation and radio or phone controls. Those functions will be controllable via digital touchscreen and voice-command controls for both the car's driver and front passenger, Mercedes said.

Mercedes adds that the Hyperscreen also uses artificial intelligence to create what the company calls its "zero-layer feature," which learns the driver's and passenger's habits so the system can suggest those functions and reduce the need to "scroll through sub-menus or give voice commands" that could distract from the road.

For instance, Mercedes says the zero-layer feature could be useful in situations such as when a driver typically calls a certain person at the same time on certain days, and the Hyperscreen would be ready to suggest a call to that person the next time that situation presented itself in order to save the driver the trouble of searching through their contacts. "All [Mercedes Benz User Experience] suggestions are linked to the user's profile," Mercedes says. "If someone else drives the EQS on a Tuesday evening, this recommendation would not be made — or another one is made, depending on the preferences of the other user."