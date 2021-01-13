This is the No. 1 mistake young people make when 'following their passion,' says career expert of 20 years

When it comes to choosing the right career path, many people will tell you, "Just follow your passion."

But it's not that simple — and I understand the struggle. In my 20 years as a career coach, the biggest mistake people make when trying to "follow their passion" is getting sucked into thinking about what they'll say when someone asks them, "What do you do?"

I hear it often with my clients, especially the younger folks:

"I want to make my parents happy by becoming a doctor."

"I want to be a successful attorney because it's viewed as a prestigious position."

"My friend is a successful entrepreneur, and her life looks great. I want that, too."

"I'll be happy with any job as long as it's at a big-name company like Google, Apple or Microsoft."