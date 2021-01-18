Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

The states Americans headed to the most in 2020, according to U-Haul

Share
A U-Haul truck and other vehicles travel along Interstate 10 as wind turbines generate electricity at the San Gorgonio Pass Wind Farm near Palm Springs, California. Located in the windy gap between Southern California's two highest mountains, the facility is one of three major wind farms in California.
Robert Alexander | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Work from home orders and job losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic prompted many Americans to pack up and head to other states in 2020.

The ones who rented one-way U-Hauls went to states like Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Ohio, according to a new report by the company.

U-Haul's annual migration trends report calculates how many one-way U-Haul vehicles enter a state versus how many leave it each calendar year. For the 2020 report, the data were complied from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul rental customer transactions.

In 2020, Tennessee claimed the top spot for the most one-way U-Haul arrivals versus departures for the first time ever. Arrivals accounted for 50.6% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Tennessee, according to U-Haul, a 12% increase over last year. Meanwhile, departures rose only 9% over 2019.

Florida, which came in first in 2019, came third.

Texas, which has ranked in the top two states with the most one-way arrivals since 2015, was No. 2 in 2020. Florida, which came in first in 2019, fell to third.

California ranks last on 2020's list, behind Illinois and New Jersey, as the states with the least one-way arrivals. California has been in the bottom three states since 2016 and Illinois has been in the bottom two since 2015, when U-Haul began ranking states.

"I'm seeing a lot of people from California move [to Tennessee] because they're attracted to our lifestyle," Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of Nashville president said in a release. Tennessee also has no income tax, plenty of jobs and is business-friendly, Porter said.

Here are the top 10 growth states, according to U-Haul data analyzing migration patterns from 2020:

1. Tennessee

2.Texas

3. Florida

4. Ohio

5. Arizona

6. Colorado

7. Missouri

8. Nevada

9. North Carolina

10. Georgia

Don't miss:

The best credit cards for building credit of 2021

People are migrating to these cities amid Covid-19: LinkedIn

VIDEO1:1801:18
Why this money expert hates the typical 'don't buy a latte' advice
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.