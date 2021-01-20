Starbucks is helping get people vaccinated with these simple but super smart solutions to bottleneck issues

What if getting vaccinated for Covid was as quick and easy as getting a coffee at Starbucks? The hope is that with a new initiative aimed at boosting vaccinations in Washington state, it could be.

Starbucks, along with Costco, Microsoft and others, is part of a new group, Washington State Vaccine Command and Coordination Center, announced by Washington Governor Jay Inslee Monday that's tasked with improving vaccine distribution in the state to reach a goal of vaccinating 45,000 people a day.

Given Starbucks' expertise in servicing 100 million customers a week, employees at the coffee giant are responsible for improving the operational efficiency of vaccine distribution. That means reimagining vaccination centers so that the process is quicker, more organized and pleasant for the patients.

The company even created a mock vaccination site at Starbucks headquarters.

"It's the most streamlined Starbucks we'll ever build," Jon Liechty, vice president of operations innovation at Starbucks, said describing the process of redesigning a vaccination site, in a release.