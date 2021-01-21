Over half of Americans say $600 stimulus checks will last less than a month

As lawmakers debate whether to send financially struggling Americans another stimulus check, the majority of people say the second round of payments won't help keep them afloat for long, a new Bankrate survey finds. While the vast majority, 71%, of Americans say the stimulus payments are important for their finances, 53% say the $600 checks are not enough to sustain them for even a single month. That includes the 1 in 6 Americans who say the sum is too small to make an impact on their finances at all.

Congress works on another stimulus package