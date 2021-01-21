LinkedIn says these are the fastest growing job sectors in the UK

Jobs in e-commerce, health care and digital content freelancing are seeing the fastest growth in the U.K., according to LinkedIn's list of roles on the rise for 2021.

These areas of growth reflect trends that have dominated since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, including the surge in demand for staff in supporting roles to doctors and nurses, as health care systems became overwhelmed by the virus.

Meanwhile, e-commerce personnel have been in-demand to meet the needs of consumers shopping at home.

The professional networking site said a greater need for workers with digital skills and uncertainty in the jobs market had led to growth in digital content freelancing.

Janine Chamberlin, senior director at LinkedIn, said that while the coronavirus pandemic had "evidently created job turmoil for many, it has also fueled a wave of roles that are growing in demand and offer people immediate opportunities."

LinkedIn's data scientists looked across more than 15,000 job titles in the U.K. to identify the jobs that saw the most growth between April and October 2020, compared with 2019.

Based on that analysis, here's the full list of the U.K.'s most in-demand jobs sectors, the most popular roles within that area, the most sought-after skills and the top hiring hotspots for these professions: