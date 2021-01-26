A $15 minimum wage would benefit 32 million workers, including many in essential and front-line positions

Are you a worker who would benefit from a $15 minimum wage, or a business owner with an opinion on how a wage increase would affect your company? CNBC Make It would like to talk to you. Email money reporter Alicia Adamczyk at alicia.adamczyk@nbcuni.com if you'd like to be featured in a future article.

An estimated 32 million people would benefit from the bill introduced Tuesday by the House of Representatives to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, the progressive Economic Policy Institute (EPI) finds. And the majority of those affected would be essential and front-line workers.

A higher minimum wage would affect over 20% of the nation's workforce, EPI finds. Just over half of those who would benefit are adults in their prime working years between the ages of 25 and 54. About 10% are teenagers.

The workers most likely to benefit include substitute teachers, nursing assistants, grocery store employees, janitors, cooks and other food preparation workers and home health aides, EPI reports.

Women and minorities would especially benefit from the bill. EPI notes that 31% of Black workers and 26% of Latinos would see their wages increase. Almost a quarter, 23%, of workers who would benefit from an increased minimum wage are Black or Latina women.

Under the new minimum, the average affected worker would earn an additional $3,300 per year, EPI says. That is good for the economy, advocates say, because low wage workers will spend the extra earnings on local business and services.

"This injection of wages will help stimulate the economy and spur greater business activity and job growth," writes Ben Zipperer, an economist at EPI.