Financial expert: Here’s the best way to start tackling your debt

Once you have accumulated debt, it can be difficult to pay it off, especially as interest continues to grow the balance. But in order to improve your financial health, it is important that you get rid of your debt as quickly and efficiently as you can, according to financial expert Patrice Washington. "Having no debt sooner, quicker, faster is how you're going to get to a place of peace much faster," says Washington. Here are Washington's three steps to get started tackling your debt.

1. Forgive yourself

Beating yourself up for having debt isn't going to change the situation. It's better to focus on where you are now and how to move forward. "In the midst of the Great Recession when I lost everything and had to start over, the first thing I had to do was forgive myself," Washington says. "It is really easy in a season like this to beat yourself up about all the things you coulda, shoulda, woulda done, what you should have saved, what that she should have paid off. But the reality is we're here now."

2. Don't run from your debt

No matter how tempting it is for you to ignore your debt, it's better to face it head-on. Talk to your creditors and find out how much you owe. Then start planning how you will pay everything back. Start by contacting all your creditors and finding out how much you owe. The sooner you make phone calls and put together a plan, the sooner you will have understand what you need to do in order to get yourself out of debt. "Line up all of your debt, be clear about what your monthly payments are, be clear about your balance, interest rates [and] any time changes that you should know about," Washington says.

3. Ask an expert for help

How to prioritize your debt