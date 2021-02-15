3 tips to land a work-from-home job right now, according to a remote-work expert

Nearly a year after the coronavirus pandemic caused offices to shut down and employees to work remotely, many have come to enjoy the arrangement that was once considered an exclusive perk. If you're looking for a new office job now, it's likely the position may allow you to work remotely for the duration of the pandemic, and potentially as a permanent fixture of your arrangement.

According to a fall 2020 survey from the freelancing platform Upwork, among a sampling of 1,000 small business owners, HR managers and CEOs, leaders expect nearly 27% of workers will remain fully remote through the end of 2021.

What's more, FlexJobs, a career resource that helps people find remote work, saw a 50% jump in people visiting the site and 19% uptick in employers posting job openings in the last year, says FlexJobs career development manager and coach Brie Reynolds.

Reynolds tells CNBC Make It that in addition to an uptick in the sheer volume of remote-friendly jobs being posted to the site, she's also seeing a wider variety of industries posting opportunities, such as in computer and IT; medical and health; project management; sales; accounting and finance; customer service and marketing fields. Some of the most common job titles posted to the remote-work site throughout the year were accountant, customer service representative, project manager, nurse and writer positions.

"The story for the year is that it's both volume and variety," Reynolds says of opportunities for remote work.

Though it's estimated just 3.6% of the U.S. workforce worked primarily remotely prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Upwork report found that nearly 42% of employees were still working remotely as of late fall of last year.

Though Reynolds expect the share of remote workers to go down and fluctuate throughout 2021, as vaccination efforts continue nationwide, she does expect the larger remote workforce to remain a fixture of the working world for the next five to 10 years, citing companies coming around to remote work's benefits (including lower office costs and the ability to hire a more diverse set of employees) as well as some workers' satisfaction with the flexible arrangement.

If you're hoping to land a remote-friendly job right now, here are Reynolds' top tips to stand out in the hiring process.