1 in 4 Americans will be working remotely in 2021, Upwork survey reveals

Parents work from home with their two sons due to the coronavirus outbreak in Paris in 2020.

By 2025, 36.2 million Americans will be working remotely, an 87% increase from pre-pandemic levels, according to Upwork's "Future of Workforce Pulse Report" released on Tuesday.

"Our research shows the long-lasting impact that remote work and Covid-19 are likely to have on how hiring managers think about their organizations," says Upwork chief economist, Adam Ozimek. "As businesses adapt and learn from this remote work experiment, many are altering their long-term plans to accommodate this way of working."

"What's interesting is that remote work is getting better for the vast majority of companies as they adapt to the new model," Ozimek said. "Only 5% of respondents of the survey said it was getting worse."

That is to be expected, according to Ozimek, since companies and their employees had a big learning curve. "They were thrown into a whole new experiment when the pandemic began. Companies had to figure out the best technology to use for their remote workers, and employees had to figure out the best way to work at home and be efficient."



The Upwork study surveyed 1,000 small business owners, HR managers and CEOs across a wide spectrum of industries nationwide. It was conducted from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7.

The survey comes at a time when remote work is increasingly a mainstay of American professional life, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the sudden shift to remote work has been an adjustment, the survey finds hiring managers are seeing the positive benefits to a distributed workforce and plan to continue leveraging remote talent. Key findings reveal:

● Companies continue to be remote: Nine months into the pandemic, 41.8% of the American workforce remains fully remote.