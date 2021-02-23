What Dr. Fauci is, and is not doing, now that he's fully vaccinated for Covid

In January, Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor, received his second dose of Moderna's vaccine, making him fully vaccinated against Covid. So what does he do in his daily life since getting vaccinated?

Fauci, who is 80, said that his home life is mostly restricted to him and his wife, Christine Grady, who is a nurse bioethicist, and has so far received one dose of the vaccine.

"If we have someone in the house that would be a non-occupant of the house, it's somebody that we know has either been vaccinated or tests themselves very, very frequently," he told WRC-TV. "So, we're still very careful."

Fauci has not said whether guests have included any of his three adult children, who live in different parts of the country, and whom he did not see for the holidays as a safety precaution. But Fauci did tell CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday that "my children, when they get vaccinated, obviously I look forward to seeing them. And I'm sure that by that time recommendations will come out to guide us in a more precise way."

Currently, experts say that people who are fully vaccinated can form "immunity bubbles," or clusters of people who have received both doses of vaccine.

"If you are vaccinated, and you are with someone who's vaccinated, the things that you can do are much, much more liberal in the sense of pulling back on stringent public health measures, versus when you're out in society," Fauci told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Feb. 18. He said that if members of the same household are vaccinated, they can hug and do not need to wear masks together.

There's less of a risk that a pod of vaccinated people would get severely ill from Covid, but given the more contagious coronavirus variants and questions about whether the vaccines provide protection, it's still important to maintain social distance and wear masks in public. Even if you are vaccinated, there's still a risk that you could transmit the virus to someone who is not vaccinated.