Women need to take better control of their personal finances. Here's how

Strives have been made for women in finance, with the likes of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, ECB president Christine Lagarde and Citigroup's Jane Fraser now assuming top industry positions.

But when it comes to personal finance, all too often they lag behind their male counterparts; demonstrating less tendency to invest and grow their personal wealth.

There are many reasons for this imbalance. Persistent and pervasive pay inequity means women often earn less than men for the same work, while more money still is lost to unpaid caregiving roles. Meantime, typically longer life expectancies coupled with rising divorce rates leave many women solely responsible for household finances later in life.

"Women need to understand there are certain factual trends at play," Lorna Tan, head of financial planning literacy at Singapore's DBS Bank told CNBC Make It, "and they need to have a holistic financial plan in place."

However, there are ways women can overcome those hurdles and take better control of their money, insisted the bestselling personal finance author, highlighting her top advice.