Christine Lagarde says she hopes young women don’t experience the sexism she did

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, speaks to the media following a meeting of the ECB governing board.

Christine Lagarde, the first woman to head up the European Central Bank, has said she hopes young women today don't have to experience sexism like she did early on in her career.

Lagarde was speaking with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of European Commission, on the ECB podcast Monday to mark International Women's Day.

Reflecting on her early career, Lagarde said that while she was working on a deal at a law firm with a team of men as the only female partner, a client asked her for a coffee.

In response, Lagarde said she told him "Yes, of course but you're going to get it yourself."

"And he was like shellshocked and it took a couple of my associates to explain to him gently that I was not the secretary making coffee, I was actually the partner leading the team," she said.

Lagarde also recalled another experience later on in her career, when she was France's trade minister and had to undergo the "horrible exercise" of answering questions in front of parliament.

"And I remember walking to the podium where you have to answer the question and one senior member of parliament looking down on me and saying: 'I wonder who she's gone to bed with to be appointed to where she is,'" Lagarde said.

"So I went to see him afterwards to explain to him that I didn't have to sleep with anybody to be where I was, and if he wanted to check my competence and skills he was more than welcome to ask me technical questions that I would be very happy to answer," she added.

Lagarde went on to say that that she hoped young women "do not have (it) as bad as those experiences have been, thanks to all the work that you've done, that I've done, that many other women have done."

In addition to being the first woman president of the ECB, Lagarde was also the first woman to be France's finance minister and the first be the managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Von der Leyen has also had a history-making career, becoming the first woman to be appointed as Germany's defense minister and the president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union.

In the podcast, von der Leyen said she became fed up with being repeatedly asked how she was able to balance childcare and being a government minister.

While working as Germany's minister for family affairs, von der Leyen said she was once asked by a talk show moderator: "Have you already chosen whether you want to be a bad mother or a bad minister?"

Von der Leyen said she was shocked by the question and hoped attitudes had changed since then, however she recognized gender stereotyping still existed.