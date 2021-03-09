Younger women are more likely to be primary income earners than in previous generations

Among those earning over $100,000, nearly 1 in 3 millennial and Gen X women report being the primary income earner or contributing the largest share of the household finances. Only about 20% of women in previous generations carried their families financially. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic being tougher on women's earnings and employment, about 54% of all women who can be considered high earners report earning wages that are greater than or equal to that of their spouse or partner, according to a survey fielded by Wells Fargo in January among over 2,000 women residing in households with at least $100,000 in income or at least $250,000 in assets.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Wells Fargo Affluent Women’s Study, Jan. 4-18, 2021.

Younger generations of high-earning women are shouldering the financial responsibility of their families' needs more than baby boomers (defined here as those born between 1946 and 1964) or the so-called "traditionalists," as the Wells Fargo report refers to those born between 1928 and 1945 (also known as the Silent Generation). Just over half of millennial (those born between 1981 and 1996) and Gen X (those born between 1965 and 1980) women say they take care of the family finances. That's compared to only 40% of women in the baby boomer and traditionalist generations.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Wells Fargo Affluent Women’s Study, Jan. 4-18, 2021.