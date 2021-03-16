Use this calculator to see exactly how much the new $3,000 child tax credit could be worth to you

Although many Americans are anxiously awaiting the latest $1,400 stimulus payment, it's families who stand to gain the greatest amount of financial assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The latest $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package expands and enhances the child tax credit. Under the new provisions, families are set to receive a $3,000 annual benefit per child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 per child under 6 in the tax year 2021.

The credit will be fully refundable. Right now, if taxpayers' credit exceeds their taxes owed, they only can get up to $1,400 as a refund. Under the new rules, they could receive the full $3,000 or $3,600 per child, depending on the child's age.

The new enhanced benefits, which specifically cover teens who are 17 for the first time, are income-based and would start to phase out for individuals earning more than $75,000 a year or $150,000 for those married filing jointly.

Families who are ineligible for the new $3,000 credit because they earn higher adjusted gross income are still able to claim the $2,000 per child tax credit, which is available to those making up to $200,000 ($400,000 for married couples filing jointly).

To help estimate how much families stand to gain under these new rules, personal finance website Grow created a calculator to do the math for you.