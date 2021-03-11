Biden to sign $1.9 trillion Covid relief package Thursday afternoon

President Joe Biden wears a protective mask during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

President Joe Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Thursday afternoon as Washington moves to send fresh aid this month.

He had planned to sign the bill, his first priority as president, on Friday. Biden also will give a primetime address Thursday describing how the country will proceed in fighting the virus a year after the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

The plan will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans, extend a $300 per week unemployment insurance boost until Sept. 6 and expand the child tax credit for a year. It will also put nearly $20 billion into Covid-19 vaccinations, $25 billion into rental and utility assistance and $350 billion into state, local and tribal relief.

Biden has said he expects stimulus checks to start going out this month.

Democrats passed the bill in Congress without a Republican vote through the budget reconciliation process. The House approved the measure Wednesday.

"This bill represents a historic — historic victory for the American people," Biden said after its passage on Wednesday, saying the spending "addresses a real need."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.