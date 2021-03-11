Stimulus checks could start hitting bank accounts this weekend, White House says

Federal stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center. Jeff Fusco | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Some Americans will receive new coronavirus stimulus checks as soon as this weekend, the White House said Thursday. The news from White House press secretary Jen Psaki came minutes after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill. "People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend," Psaki said at a press briefing. "This is, of course, just the first wave," Psaki noted, adding that "payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks."

Beyond the billions of dollars in funding for vaccinations, state and local governments and other areas, the plan will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to the majority of Americans. It would also extend a $300 per week unemployment insurance boost until Sept. 6 and expand the child tax credit for a year. Use Grow's relief calculator to see how much you could receive under the new law: