Biden will direct states to make all adults eligible for Covid vaccine by May 1

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to announce Thursday evening that he will direct states to make all adults eligible for the Covid vaccines by May 1.

Biden, in his first primetime address to the nation, is also expected to say that Americans should be able to gather in small groups to celebrate the Fourth of July, a senior administration official told reporters Thursday.

"He will be clear that that does not mean large events where lots of people gather, but it does mean that we can once again have an independence day with small gatherings and celebrations," the official told reporters ahead of the speech.

"And that's a big step in the right direction," the official added. "We believe that if we do our part we'll be in a much better place by Independence Day, and we can start to resume more of our normal activities."

Biden's address is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast from the East Room of the White House. The speech is expected to last less than 20 minutes.