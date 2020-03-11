Watch: President Donald Trump addresses nation on US response to coronavirus

[The stream is slated to start at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to address the nation from the oval office on the U.S. response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, hours after the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

The WHO on Wednesday said it expects "to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher."

The outbreak has been expanding rapidly in the U.S., as New York, California and Washington declare states of emergency and politicians announce self-quarantines. Markets have plunged in response to the coronavirus and its deepening effects on the global economy.