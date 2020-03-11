Watch: President Donald Trump addresses nation on US response to coronavirus

[The stream is slated to start at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to address the nation from the oval office on the U.S. response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, hours after the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.
The WHO on Wednesday said it expects "to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher."
The outbreak has been expanding rapidly in the U.S., as New York, California and Washington declare states of emergency and politicians announce self-quarantines. Markets have plunged in response to the coronavirus and its deepening effects on the global economy.
The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to dozens of countries globally, with more than 124,000 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 4,589 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
There have been at least 1,110 cases in the United States and at least 32 deaths, according to the latest tallies from John Hopkins University.
The outbreak has roiled markets and led governments to take drastic actions as it rapidly spreads across the globe.