TurboTax and H&R Block said they worked with the IRS to fix stimulus check deposit issues. Customers say they still can't access the funds

Keri Behling has been eagerly anticipating her third stimulus payment. Her car broke down three weeks ago and she plans to buy a new one with the incoming check, she tells CNBC Make It.

But when Behling checked the status of her payment on the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Get My Payment tool, the Florida resident saw that it had once again been deposited into an incorrect bank account. Behling, 39, has filed her taxes with TurboTax for the past six years. And like millions of other customers of many tax preparation software companies, her second stimulus payment was sent to the wrong bank account by the IRS.

Tax preparation companies and the IRS said they had worked together to fix the problem for the third payment. But dozens of TurboTax customers wrote into CNBC Make It to say that they are still experiencing the same issue: Like Behling, when they check the IRS's Get My Payment tool, they are told that their payment has been deposited into the wrong bank account.

Many, including Behling, identified the numbers as belonging to "pass through" accounts TurboTax previously set up for them. Others said their payments were sent to closed bank accounts they used to use.

Many said that they had updated their account information with TurboTax after the last stimulus payment was deposited through a link that the company sent to customers.

That includes Behling, who also made a point to file her 2020 taxes early, as suggested by the IRS. But that effort didn't pay off: The stimulus funds were still deposited into an account she can't access.

When she called TurboTax, the company said there was nothing it can do to help her, Behling says. Instead, she will have to try to get through to the IRS, which is disbursing the payments.

"I sat on hold with the IRS for over an hour," Behling says. "The person who finally answered ... placed me on hold and it brought me back to a recording that said my call could not be completed."

Tiffany Rabon, 40, has contacted TurboTax about the same issue. The South Carolina resident says the company told her only that it worked with the IRS to update all customer account information. But the IRS's tool still shows her that the third payment was deposited into a closed bank account.