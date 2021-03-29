How The Newsette founder Daniella Pierson turned a newsletter for women into a million dollar business

As the founder and CEO of The Newsette, Daniella Pierson knows what it takes to build a successful business from the ground up with zero connections and limited funding. In 2015, as a sophomore at Boston University, she launched Newsette, a daily news newsletter for women, as a way to help figure out her own career path after college. "I had no idea what I wanted to be when I grew up or when I graduated," the 25-year-old tells CNBC Make It. "Everyone around me was doing internships or they were specifically looking at one role and I had no idea what that was going to be for me." Though she was a huge fan of magazines, Pierson, who graduated with a degree in business, says she knew there was a slim chance of her landing an internship at any major publication because of her poor grades and lack of connections. "I was like well if my GPA and references aren't going to get me to Conde Nast or Hearst then maybe if I start my own publication that will help me stand out," she says. "So, [Newsette] really started as a way for me to practice writing because I was a terrible writer." After sending out her first newsletter in January 2015, the then 19-year-old says she realized that the thing that excited her the most was "bringing incredible women to my subscriber [list]" and "empowering and inspiring" them with content. Now, more than six years later, Pierson has built Newsette into a newsletter that reaches more than 500,000 subscribers and that has raked in more than $6 million in revenue in 2021 so far.

Newsette founder Daniella Pierson. Photo credit: Daniella Pierson

Growing the brand

During Newsette's first three years of business, Pierson says her company consisted of three employees, "me, myself and I." "I compare myself to the meme of the cat just like furiously typing on the computer because that was me at all times," she says. In the beginning, Pierson grew her subscriber base by reaching out to friends and their networks because she had "zero money to do any sort of advertising or Facebook promotion." "So, I would go into Facebook and I would find all of the people that I went to high school with who I hadn't talked to in years," she says. "I would then click on their profile and see all of their new friends from their new colleges and I would message all of the girls being like, 'Hey, I work for this really cool newsletter company. If you become an ambassador, you can put it on your resume.'" As an ambassador, she says each woman acted as a recruiter for Newsette and was responsible for getting at least 10 people to subscribe to the newsletter. "So that's really how I started getting my first, you know, couple of hundred and then a thousand subscribers," she says. "And then really from there, I just used word of mouth from the people that were subscribing." In addition to curating aggregated content about business, beauty, fashion and the latest happenings around women's rights issues, Pierson says in Newsette's first year she also started to feature an exclusive interview with an inspiring woman in each newsletter. "Every time I would get someone who had like 50,000 followers, I would be like, 'Okay, here are the assets and the language you can use to tell your followers to subscribe,'" she says. Eventually, as the newsletter got more popular, Newsette gained access to interview women with larger social media followings who in turn shared information about Newsette with their networks. These women included people like Selena Gomez and Diane von Furstenberg. Von Furstenburg, who Pierson considers to be a mentor, partnered with the young entrepreneur on DVF's own weekly newsletter called "The Weekly Wrap," which launched in 2019.

Making a profit