The first thing to do if you're starting a freelance side hustle, from this 52,000-person freelancing group

When Tia Meyers was still new to freelancing, she had a nonpayment issue with one of her clients and wanted to know how other freelancers had navigated the problem. She posted the question to Facebook and was floored by the response — both by how common the issue was, and by how many people were willing to offer their advice. She realized the potential for an online forum and launched Freelancing Females in 2017 for women freelancers to connect with one another over job opportunities, pay and how to navigate the expanding freelance and gig economy. In the years since, the Facebook group has swelled to 52,000 global members, with increasing activity during the pandemic. In a year with competing demands that disproportionately forced women out of the labor force, some came to Freelancing Females to find a new source of income and with absolutely no previous experience with 1099 work. She told CNBC Make It what she wants every new freelancer to know.

Start with a solid contract

For freelancing newbies, Meyers has one main piece of advice: Always have a contract in place for scope of work. This document lays out in writing what you'll deliver, the timeline, your rate and payment terms, deadlines, an indemnity clause to protect against loss or liability and more. Meyers suggests new freelancers find a lawyer to draw up this contract; if you don't have the funds to hire a lawyer, she also suggests using a template from resources like The Freelancers Union as a jumping off point to create your own. Cities and states may have their own policies to protect freelance workers and could impact your contract or serve as the basis of your agreement. In New York City, for example, all contracts worth $800 or more must be in writing and include the work you will perform, the pay for the work and the date you get paid. You can also ask around in your online communities for localized recommendations or resources that can help you draw out a contract, Meyers adds.

Make the most of an online community