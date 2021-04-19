How to get a stimulus payment if you don't have a permanent address or a bank account

As it continues to disburse the third round of stimulus payments to eligible Americans, the IRS is encouraging those who don't have a permanent address or a bank account to take certain steps to make sure that they receive the money they are owed.

Most of the economic impact payments (EIP) are made automatically: The IRS either deposits them into bank accounts it has on file or mails a paper check to a taxpayer's address.

But if a person is experiencing homelessness, doesn't have a bank account or earns too little to file taxes, it is more difficult for the IRS to get them the money automatically. That is why the IRS created the non-filers tool when the first EIP went out last year.

However, not everyone who is eligible for a stimulus check knew about or could access the non-filers tool, and it is now closed. Millions of Americans could be missing out on, potentially, thousands of dollars in stimulus money.

But if you have a Social Security number and are not claimed as a dependent on someone else's taxes, you are owed a stimulus payment. Here's what you can do to get the money.