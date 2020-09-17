9 million Americans will get letters about missing stimulus checks. Here's where those notices are going

The IRS has a message for about 9 million Americans: You could still be eligible for a $1,200 stimulus check.

The government has sent out about 160 million stimulus checks since legislation authorized those payments in the spring.

Still, millions of Americans have yet to receive any money for one key reason: They typically don't file federal tax returns, usually because their income is too low, and consequently do not have information on file with the IRS.

More from Personal Finance:

At least 20 states start paying extra $300 weekly unemployment

The CDC banned evictions, but some renters are still vulnerable

Still haven't filed a 2019 tax return? Penalties about to get steeper

Those Americans have until Oct. 15 to use the tax agency's non-filer tool to register to receive their payments this year. Those who cannot access the online tool can file a simplified paper return instead.

The IRS is mailing about 9 million letters to Americans to notify them of the deadline as part of its last push for a public awareness campaign that began in March.

Receiving a letter does not guarantee that an individual or family is eligible for the money. They must also meet certain qualifications, including having a valid Social Security number, holding U.S. citizen or resident alien status, and not having been claimed as someone else's dependent on a federal income tax return. More information on eligibility requirements can be found on the IRS website.