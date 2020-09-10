Still haven’t filed your 2019 tax return? Penalties are about to get steeper

Penalties are about to get way steeper for taxpayers who still haven't filed a 2019 income tax return and owe the IRS a balance.

July 15 was the deadline to submit your return and pay any taxes owed, as the Treasury Department pushed back the due date in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

While taxpayers can ask for a filing extension until Oct. 15, they still needed to pay Uncle Sam by July 15.

More from Personal Finance:

How many weeks of extra $300 unemployment benefits are coming?

Second $1,200 stimulus checks could be a longshot

The CDC banned evictions, but some renters are still vulnerable

Normally, taxpayers who fail to file on time face a penalty of 5% of the unpaid tax for each month or part of a month that the return is late, up to 25% of the unpaid tax. Interest also accrues on taxes that aren't paid by the July 15 due date.

Penalties are about to go up for some taxpayers who continue to sit on their late returns, according to an announcement from the IRS.

That's because a minimum penalty of $435 or 100% of the unpaid tax — whichever is less — applies after a tax return is more than 60 days late. This year, those penalties kick in after Sept. 14.