Taxpayers are leaving $1.5 billion (with a 'B') in refunds on the table. Here's how to get your share

Uncle Sam is sitting on $1.5 billion in tax refunds from 2016, and taxpayers have two days to grab their cash or lose it.

July 15 isn't just the due date for 2019's federal income tax returns and taxes owed, it's also the last day the IRS will accept late returns for the 2016 tax year.

Filers generally have three years to claim a federal tax refund. Once the window closes, you've missed the opportunity and the U.S. Treasury retains the money.

Some 1.4 million people are due federal refunds from 2016. These checks are a decent chunk of change: The IRS estimates the median 2016 tax refund to be $861.

Sometimes life gets in the way of people who would otherwise file on time. Anything from an illness to a natural disaster could result in filers missing tax returns.

"Most of the time, if they didn't file that 2016 return, they had something going on in their life," said Kathy Morgan, enrolled agent at Puzzled by Taxes in Haughton, Louisiana.

For instance, back in 2016, catastrophic flooding in Louisiana wiped out plenty of paperwork for some of Morgan's clients, resulting in delays, she said.

"I have tons of people who were trying to reconstruct their business records from 2016 to get their returns filed," she said. "They had eight feet of water in their business and in their home."