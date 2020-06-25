Uncle Sam is paying 5% interest on your late tax refund. And yes, it's taxable

Forget high-interest savings accounts. The IRS is crediting up to 5% interest on late tax refunds.

The government agency announced it would grant interest on tax refunds that are issued after April 15 – the original due date for 2019 federal income tax returns.

Bear in mind that the IRS has pushed out the new due date for returns to July 15. The interest applies to returns filed by then.

The interest is a sweetener for individuals who have been waiting months for a tax refund — because they either filed paper returns or require additional verification with the taxman — and have been stymied by the agency's gradual return to operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Interest rates offered by the IRS just about beat any savings account.

The agency adjusts the rate every quarter. For the second quarter ending on June 30, it's crediting 5% per year, compounded daily.

Meanwhile, the interest rate for the third quarter, ending Sept. 30, is 3%.

In comparison, top high-yielding savings accounts are currently earning about 1.35%, according to Bankrate.com.