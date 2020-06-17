These 7 states might give you a tax break for work-from-home costs

The IRS won't let you write off those home-office expenses on your 2020 taxes, but your state just might.

It's been about three months since state governments put in place stay-at-home orders to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Indeed, employees who have the option to work remotely are getting used to it.

More than a third of employees want to continue logging on from their couches and kitchen tables full-time even after restrictions lift, according to a study from CreditCards.com.

On average, they're spending an additional $108 per month on higher utility bills, more groceries and other costs, the survey found.

The website polled 2,768 adults online in May.