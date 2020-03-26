Stuck working from home? It won't save you much on your taxes

GaudiLab | iStock | Getty Images

If you're working from home to reduce your exposure to coronavirus, don't expect to write off the cost on your 2020 taxes. Employees who work out of their abode full-time – including the legions of people recently ordered to practice social distancing – have lost a key tax benefit: the unreimbursed employee expenses deduction. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect in 2018, put this and other "miscellaneous itemized deductions" on ice. "We're bursting that bubble," said April Walker, CPA and lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of CPAs. "If you're an employee, then it's not an allowable deduction anymore." However, there's a silver lining for independent contractors and entrepreneurs who are working from home. In that case, they can still deduct qualified business expenses, including a write-off for their home office.

Independent contractors and other self-employed individuals must meet two requirements to take the home-office deduction. First, you must regularly and exclusively use this home office to conduct your business. You can't occasionally set up your laptop in your playroom or your man cave and claim it as a workspace, said Walker. "Unless there's a portion of the space that's used exclusively for your home office, then you can't count it," she said. "That space can't be used for anything else." Second, this office must be your principal place of business. That means you must use your home office regularly and substantially to do your work, be it meeting clients or performing administrative or billing work there.

If you meet the two conditions for maintaining a home office, you'll find there are two ways to deduct the cost of your home office. The "simplified option" allows you to deduct $5 per square foot of home used for work, up to 300 feet. The regular method permits you to take a deduction based on the percentage of your home used for your job. You can allocate and deduct the cost of your mortgage, taxes and other expenses attributable to your home office.

