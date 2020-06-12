Still haven't filed your tax return? Here's where to get it done for free

It won't be long before that blissful reprieve from having to worry about filing taxes comes to a close — July 15 is Tax Day. While the process may be a headache, it doesn't necessarily have to come with a cost, as well. If you haven't yet filed your return, it's worth checking to see if you can prepare and file it for free. Between public and private programs, there are a number of options available. For about two-thirds of the nation's taxpayers — those with adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less in 2019 — the IRS Free File program may be appropriate. That's a partnership involving the agency and a consortium of 10 companies that includes H&R Block, Intuit (maker of TurboTax) and TaxSlayer.

However, fewer than 2% of the eligible 105 million taxpayers have used it, according to a 2019 report from the National Taxpayer Advocate's office at the IRS. That could change this year, because the companies that participate are now barred from hiding the free products on their websites — which in the past led some consumers to pay for tax preparation that they could have received at no charge. Some of those online tax software providers will also allow you to complete simple federal returns (and sometimes state returns) for free through their websites. (Military members and veterans may also have access to free filing services.) If you go it alone and end up baffled, remember that you might be able to find answers to your questions on the site of the service you use.